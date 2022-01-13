news, local-news,

WELL, here we are all back after the festive season and the dreaded COVID is all among us. Let's hope it vanishes sooner than later. Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and New Year and you all had the chance to catch up with family from afar. I certainly did and it was fantastic to see them again in very special time of the year. So nice to see the little ones unwrapping their presents. On Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, the Leeton Art Society is holding a workshop weekend for 14 to 18-year olds, with a free lunch and free art materials. Only 24 spots available. Check them out on Facebook for more information School returns very soon so if anyone looking for a bargain re: school clothes, shoes or other items, pop in to the Leeton Community Op Shop and have a browse. Our wonderful staff and volunteers will help you out. Our Gossamer Park Christmas party was well received, with around 80 plus kids in attendance along with adults as well. To see all kids running around having fun and catching up with Santa was fantastic. IN OTHER NEWS: A special thank you to everyone who arranged it and to the Rapid Relief Team who did the catering, Very much appreciated. If anyone looking for some rags for your business or home use, we do sell bags of rags at the op shop which are cut and bagged in store. From memory they are only $14 per bag. Just ask at the front counter. With Australia Day coming up please take care on the roads and keep well clear of COVID if possible. Easter time also means the SunRice Festival is on again, which will be fantastic, so keep that in mind. For more information about what's happening at the op shop or programs being offered visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/leetoncommunityopshop1. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/4e07b4d8-dfe4-4e36-a8d9-e7de5f3f87f6.jpg/r1_0_959_541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg