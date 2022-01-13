news, local-news, rice growers association, sunrice, agriculture, horticulture, griffith, leeton, riverina, murrumbidgee irrigation area

Two scholarships valued at a combined $13,000 are on offer to agricultural scholarships courtesy of SunRice, Rice Research Australia and the Ricegrowers Association of Australia (RGA). Since the awards were first introduced in 2001, over 40 agriculture students have benefitted from the scholarships. The Greg Graham Memorial Scholarship is valued at $10,000 and aims to assist an outstanding student with the costs associated with tertiary education. It is named after former RGA President President Greg Graham of Deniliquin who passed away in 1983. 2021 Greg Graham Scholarship recipient Tom Mannes from Coleambally is in his final year of a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University at the Wagga campus. "The scholarship has not only provided me significant financial assistance towards my degree but also the confidence to follow my passion for agriculture," Mr Mannes said. "The scholarship interview process also introduced me to inspiring leaders within the industry. "I look forward to containing to develop my agricultural career after graduating." IN OTHER NEWS: The Peter Connor Book Award is valued at $3,000 and is awarded to the runner up of the Greg Graham Memorial Scholarship. Peter Connor was a leading rice grower in the Coleambally area and a long standing vice president of the RGA and board member of the Ricegrowers' Co-operative Limited. The funds are to be put towards the cost of books and course materials for the lucky student recipient. Current RGA President, Rob Massina, said that the two scholarships were a continued commitment by the RGA to the future of the rice growing industry, the next generation being key to its future success. "Most of the successful applicants of these two scholarships have returned to our communities and farms with leading edge knowledge which has strengthened and rejuvenated our agricultural industry," Mr Massina said. To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria: Applications can be made here. Applications close 12pm February 11. Interviews will be conducted the week commencing February 14 and the successful applicants announced February 25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/77db383e-4dd7-4aae-8a59-ee60c9428998.png/r0_20_1030_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg