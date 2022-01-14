news, local-news, barellan masters games, sport, competition, barellan, hooray

The Barellan Masters Games have opened up registrations, taking names for all those keen to participate in the coveted sports festival. The games, which encompass ten separate sports over a busy weekend, will be celebrating their tenth anniversary this year and are hoping to herald in the celebration in style. The games will be kicking off on February 26 and 27, across Barellan's sporting facilities. The competition will include golf, women's basketball, tennis, softball, cattle sorting and lawn bowls on Saturday. Sunday will kick things off with a triathlon, before finishing with cricket, netball and more tennis. Entry fee to participate is a $25 payment, along with a specific levy for each sport entered. Carl Chirgwin, one of the organisers, explained how the event was planned to run, emphasising a focus on health and safety. "It'll be the tenth edition of the games. It'll be very COVID safe. A little bit like other events going on at the moment, we're trying to get as many people to register and pay early," he said. "We're trying to get upwards of 250 competitors. We've been doing pretty well on that, but we're trying to get more in the team events like softball and netball." IN OTHER NEWS: "Our motto is 'it's never too late to participate." Mr Chirgwin specifically mentioned the benefit of the Master's Games to the community, with organisers putting money raised back into Barellan through grants and donations. "Over the last nine years, we've tried to give a lot as well. Every time people compete, the money goes not just to the games, but to the community." Last year, the committee donated $4000 to the Barellan Central School's Hands on Learning program, going a long way to completing the hands-on pizza oven project. To celebrate the tenth anniversary, a huge achievement in it's own right, the committee is hoping to hold a thank you event or celebration for sponsors, volunteers and the committee. It's not yet clear what form it will take though, with COVID safety taking the highest priority. "We do know that there's going to be something we can do. Saturday's a very busy day, with six sports going out during the day. Saturday night is a bit cruisier as well as Sunday. At the club, we might look for a bit of a broadcast from a local radio station as a thank you." The events are now open for registrations at the Barellan Masters Games website. The committee is also searching for volunteers to assist during the events with set-up and co-ordination.

