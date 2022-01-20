news, local-news,

WOW. Hasn't 2022 started off as a bit of let-down. I, like everyone else thought this was the year we would all be "free" again. I guess all we can do is keep on moving forward in the safest possible manner. The disability sector has been hit with a mighty blow and, although the lockdowns and other restrictions didn't play too much havoc on the Riverina, this wave is certainly challenging all of us every day. To say it is a juggling act, would have to be the biggest understatement. But, for majority of the disability sector we have stuck together and helped each other out where we could. Business collaboration is creating purposeful connections, both internally and externally. We set out to achieve goals and solve problems through sharing varied skill sets, strengths, and perspectives. Goals and dreams are achieved when we are all driven by passion and purpose for people living with a disability and, of course by extension, their families. IN OTHER NEWS: Since commencing My Plan Connect in July 2020, we have always encouraged our team to work with other organisations, smaller providers, key stakeholders, and everyone in the disability sector. Collaboration is key to the continued empowerment of participants, but who would have thought back in 2020 that COVID-19 pandemic would see us all collaborating at the next level in 2022. Recently, a large Griffith company reached out to us and requested to contract some of our staff as they had been decimated with their own staffing issues due to the pandemic. We had no hesitation in confirming our assistance with providing staff to the organisation because ultimately, it is about the participant and providing the best possible care and service to them. This reiterates business collaboration as being so important. By leveraging external connections, we found solutions and achieved our common goal. If you are living with a disability, or a disability business struggling due to the high demands of the pandemic, please reach out to the team at My Plan Connect.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/7888ea8b-0ba5-484b-8957-b98d605bc88a.jpg/r0_244_3024_1953_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg