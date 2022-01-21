sport, local-sport,

THE Leeton and District Bowling Club women's bowlers held their opening day of play for 2022 on Thursday. The first day of social bowls for the ladies was well attended with 13 players, allowing for two games of pairs and one game of triples. Lorraine Messner played a double lead. The drawn winners were Hilary Chambers, Faye Harris and Messner after defeating Patti Wakeman, Jean Leighton and Messner 22-13. Chamber's side set the lead early after taking six shots on the second end and held onto it throughout the game. IN OTHER NEWS: In a game of pairs Elaine Sullivan and Linda Barnes took control of the game defeating Janet Bell and Joan Arnold 29-12. In another game of pairs, Dot Semmler and Heather Hoad defeated Lorraine Mullins and Joan Bourke. It was anyone's game up until the 13th end with the score even at 12-all, but Semmler's side came home strong winning six of the next seven ends to win the match 26-13. The monthly meeting will be held after play on January 27. New bowlers are always welcome at these weekly matches every Thursday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/e6e82386-537e-41ac-adc8-286783391667.PNG/r0_75_640_437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg