A young woman has been airlifted after crashing her car near Sandigo on Friday morning. Emergency services from Narrandera and Leeton rushed to the scene on Buckingbong Road, around 15 kilometres from the Sturt Highway intersection, after receiving reports of the crash around 7am. Three crews of paramedics were joined by police, Fire and Rescue NSW and rescue volunteers, who worked to free the woman from the single-vehicle crash. "Upon arrival, one vehicle had hit a tree on the driver's side," NSW Ambulance Inspector Markus Zarins said. IN OTHER NEWS: Police were told the white ute was travelling north on Buckingbong Road when it left the bitumen and crashed into the tree, a spokesperson confirmed. The woman, believed to be aged 22, was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and bore the brunt of the impact. She was trapped in the wreck for just over an hour and was conscious and talking to paramedics, before being taken to meet a rescue helicopter in Narrandera and flown to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition. "She [has a suspected] right shoulder fracture, possibly fractured right ribs and a broken right leg," Mr Zarins said. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.

