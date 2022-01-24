sport, local-sport,

Hanwood has jumped into the top spot on the GDCA first grade competition following a seven-run win over Exies Eagles. The Hanwood side won the toss and elected to bat but lost Pardeep Doel in the second over when he was caught off the bowling of Connor Bock (1/16). With Hanwood sitting on 3/42, Corey Graham and Luke Docherty were charged with rebuilding their side's innings. They were able to do just that with the pair putting on 105 runs, with Docherty (66) notching up fifty before he was caught by Phil Burge off the bowling of Sam Breed (1/29). Jason Bertacco (17*) and Angus Bartter (11*) added some late runs to help their side finish their 40 overs on 6/223, which could have been less with Exies bowling 30 wides. James Roche (60) gave his side a chance, but three quick lower-order wickets to Docherty (4/25) saw the Eagles run out of time as they finished their 40 overs on 9/216. Meanwhile, Leagues were able to pick up their first win of the season with a three-wicket win over a weakened Exies Diggers side in the 50-over match. Michael Duncan (63) led the way for Diggers, with Leeton's Josh Lanham (6), Reece Maguire (3) and stand-in skipper Angus Boulton (1) not troubling the scorers asDiggers posted 111. Daniel Bozic (20) and Ryan Greenaway (33*) led the way for the Panthers after a tough start, with Maguire (2/17) picking up some quick wickets in the middle order. The Panthers were able to pass the total needed seven down with 19 overs remaining to pick up the bonus point. It was a good weekend for the Leagues side, who were able to back up their first win with two successes in the Don Coleman Twenty20 Shield to secure a finals berth with a 46-run win over Coro and a 25-run win over Exies Eagles. The day was shortened after Diggers forfeited at the final minute due to a player shortage, making it the second year in a row they haven't taken part.

