THERE were 225 starters for round 12 of the twilight golf competition in what was a breezy week, but not nearly as hot as to be expected. Round 12 player of the week honours were shared by the Tin Shed Rattlers duo Dylan Holt and Grant Handcock-Cropper after both returned 30 netts. The boys can sort out who gets the pizza and who gets the car wash token over their next game. Other good scores came from Bailey Heath, Frank Alampi, Owen Hyland, Dylan Napper, Rhys Wilesmith, Jayke Stevenson all on 32 as was Gracie Henman who played a ripper last Thursday 37 off the bat. Blake Jones, Hayden Mahalm, Jock O'Connell, Tim Rolls, Nath Cassilles, Paul Burley and Simon Watson all had 33s. Watson's needs further mention too as he broke the par of 36 by one. The ball cut off got out to 35. The leading individual players so far, in no particular order, are Stuart Symes, Kyle Pete, Troy Evans, Brent Lister, Jhi Grundy, Owen Hyland, Kurt Young, Aimee Spowart and Anthony Rendina. Great first half to all these players. The Tin Shed Rattlers were the best performing team of the round with a 10 under 170 nett helped by Handcock-Cropper and Holt who went 12 under on their own. IN OTHER NEWS: The Whymees on 174, LUFC Drop Bears on 175 and the Nob Trains, Stingrays and Bald Eagles all finished under the team Par of 180. Poor attendance records over the past few weeks has really hurt a few teams, some were doing really well and have a bit of work to do if they are to figure in the business end of the season. They do have a little time on their side, but captains need to remind a few players to get off the lounge. 1 FADE AWAYS 2 WHYMEES 3 PAR THEN BAR 4 TIGERS WOOD 5 BALLS DEEP 6 KISS MY PUTT 7 CROWAHOLICS 8 TEE'D OFF Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

