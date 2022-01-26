news, local-news,

TWO YOUNG sporting stars, a retired paramedic and volunteer fundraiser have topped Leeton shire's Australia Day honours in 2022. Australia Day in Leeton shire has always been about recognising the efforts of residents who dream and achieve big, give their time to the community or excel in all kinds of areas. In 2022 those top honours went to recently-retired paramedic and community volunteer Peta Sinclair, who was named the citizen of the year. In a twist of fate, Ms Sinclair was unable to attend the ceremony as she was seconded to assist the health service in Kiama as part of the ongoing pandemic. Friend Paul Smith accepted the accolade on her behalf, saying Ms Sinclair was humbled to be nominated and would no doubt be proud to be named this year's citizen of the year. IN OTHER NEWS: The young citizen of the year title went to Emily Wright, a community member who has only recently finished her Higher School Certificate and is planning to spend 2022 working before heading off to university in 2023. Miss Wright was nominated for her achievements in the rugby union sector, both locally and at a representative level, as well as being an active community member. "I was really surprised to win ... it's a cool honour that I wasn't expecting," she said. "I want to thank the people who nominated. The community of Leeton, the Dianas especially I couldn't have done it without them. I'm hoping to do midwifery at uni or exercise physiology once I have my gap year." Taking out the young achiever year of the title in 2022 was Noah Sands, a young motorsports competitor who has only recently relocated from Leeton to Queensland to continue chasing his dream. Noah will this year be competing in the Australian Formula 3 Series after years of working his way through the ranks, starting at the go-kart level. The young sports star was unable to attend the ceremony, but looks forward to keeping the community up-to-date with his journey. With many nominees, judges had a hard time choosing this year's winners, including the achiever of the year. Tireless volunteer and fundraiser for Leeton Can Assist and Lillier Lodge, Anna Nardi, was the eventual achiever of the year, saying she was in a state of shock to have won. "I accept this award gratefully and if it brings attention to Leeton Can Assist and Lillier Lodge and what they do, that's exactly what needs to happen," Mrs Nardi said. "COVID does stop a lot of things, but it doesn't stop cancer diagnoses. I'm very grateful for this award." Brian Troy was named the lifelong citizen to the shire. A full profile on Mr Troy will appear in Tuesday's Irrigator and online in the coming days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/be3f243d-f1cf-4c66-92c8-760ab8893f03_rotated_270.JPG/r0_220_3024_1929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg