A LOVED Leeton organisation and a newcomer to the event scene were awarded the highest honours on Australia Day. The Leeton Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) took out the organisation of the year title, while the Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun was named the event of the year. It isn't the first time the VRA has claimed this honour, but the meaning behind being nominated and taking the crown remains the same. Leeton VRA president Paul Smith said it recognised the hard work put in by their volunteers. IN OTHER NEWS: "A lot of things we go to aren't pleasant, but our volunteers are here for the community to do that," he said. "We want to thank all of the people that help us because without the donations from the community and service groups, we wouldn't be able to function. "We're also on the lookout for new members too." The Leeton parkrun started in April last year with its first event. Volunteers in the community helped to raise the required capital to get it up and running, with the event held weekly on Saturday from 8am. It is not a competitive event, rather one where residents can walk or jog the 5km circuit. "It's a community event for everyone," volunteer and organiser Tracey Morris said. "It's great for fitness and mental health, being involved in the community. In a year where so many events were cancelled due to COVID, this is a big honour for us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5871305b-cbb3-41d9-b699-cd7d8ee9bb00.png/r0_4_1020_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg