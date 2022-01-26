sport, local-sport,

This weekend, there will be a real sense of deja vu for Leeton crickets playing in the GDCA competitions. There is rain on the radar for much of the end of the week, and if the predictions hold, it seems unlikely there would be any cricket played this weekend. Predictions are showing a strong chance of 10-20mm on Friday, starting in the middle of the afternoon, while there is a 70 per cent chance which would make cricket on Saturday afternoon very unlikely. If the weather was to intervene, it would be the third time in four weeks since the Christmas break and make it the sixth washout in a heavily affected season. Should the weather gods smile on the crickets for a chance, there could be positional changes at both ends of the standings. In a battle between top and bottom, Hanwood will take on Leagues in the 40-over game on Exies No 1. Corey Graham will be hoping he is able to carry his form from last weekend into the clash with the bottom of the table Panthers, who will be filled with confidence, having picked up their first win of the season last Saturday and then following it up with wins in the Twenty20 competition. Mark Burns played a key role in the Twenty20 win with the bat and will be looking to put the duck from last weekend out of his mind facing the talented Hanwood bowling attack. Meanwhile, in the 50-over game, Coro will be looking to retake top position with victory over the Exies Eagles. RELATED The Coro side could be without captain Haydn Pascoe who has been struggling with a knee injury in recent weeks but did battle through two T20s last weekend. If Pascoe doesn't play, the Cougars will look to Harry Steele, Brent Lawrence and Mathew Axtil to make an impact with the bat. Steele was in fine form with the bat in his first two games of the season before the Christmas break and will hope that he can build on his unbeaten 60 against the Panthers in the last game the Cougars played. The Eagles will head into the clash with confidence with bat in hand, but their bowling will need to improve after bowling 30 wides last weekend in a game they lost by seven runs.

