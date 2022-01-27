news, local-news,

Andy Paschalidis proved to be a crowd favourite during Leeton's Australia Day celebrations on Wednesday. Mr Paschalidis was the shire's Australia Day ambassador 2022 and it was clear from all gathered at the official ceremony that it is a role he enjoys taking on each year. The renowned football fanatic and commentator for several high-profile organisations, regaled the crowd with tales of his life, his family and why multiculturalism is so important to him. He even joked with the crowd he had a slight hangover after the spending the evening before hanging out with members from the Leeton United Football Club, who hosted a special dinner for him. Mr Paschalidis' jokes and humour had the crowd laughing at numerous stages throughout his address in Mountford Park. "I definitely admit to loving a chat and I will talk your ear off," he told the crowd. "I've been a proud Australia Day ambassador since 1996. "As it turns out, I said to the Australia Day Council, send me out of the city, anywhere I don't care. I tell you what it has been a blessing. "I've been an ambassador of Narrabri, Gundagai, Nyngan, Forbes, Coleambally, Darlington Point, Goulburn, Oberon, the Blue Mountains, Broken Hill, Byron Bay." During his address, Mr Paschalidis wandered around the crowd which had gathered, focusing on those who were about to become official Australian citizens later in the ceremony. IN OTHER NEWS: He interviewed them on the spot and was able to ask them why they loved Leeton, find out about their lives and give them an official welcome. Along with his professional life and love of all things soccer and travel, Mr Paschalidis is also the founder of Heartbeat of Football, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to promote healthy hearts in sport via player education, the minimisation of health risks and the installation of defibrillators on all sporting fields around the country. His extensive hosting and commentary experience led to many fascinating stories on the day, with Mr Paschalidis saying he had enjoyed his time in Leeton shire. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5c1fb589-338b-4cb6-9fb2-9e3ae20b1613.JPG/r1_284_3454_2235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg