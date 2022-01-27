news, local-news,

LEETON'S Brian Troy is known for his tireless volunteering efforts and, over the years, that hard work has not gone unnoticed. Mr Troy was named as the newest lifelong citizen to Leeton shire during Wednesday's Australia Day awards ceremony. Similar to a life membership of organisations, the honour is one of the highest to be given to a community member of the shire at a local level. Over the years Mr Troy has volunteered for a plethora of different organisations and groups. These have included St Vincent de Paul, Leeton Connect, St Joseph's Parish Council and church, Leeton Soldiers Club, Leeton Jockey Club, Leeton Community Christmas Lunch, Leeton Soldiers Bowls Club and Leeton Soldiers Bridge Club. Those are among his current responsibilities, but in the past this has extended to various other community sporting groups, charities and the like. Mr Troy said he was humbled to receive the lifelong citizen to the shire award. "This is really unexpected and a big surprise for me ... I accept it with pride and gratitude," he said. "I'm very fortunate they selected me. I am a man of faith and most of my volunteer activities are related to my church, but I am also involved in other activities that I volunteer for. "Friends of mine often say to me 'Brian, why do you do it'? The reason I do it is because there is a need and that's what volunteers do." Mr Troy said there were countless organisations and charities calling out for volunteers in Leeton shire, saying they were the backbone of the shire. IN OTHER NEWS: He encouraged anyone with an interest in any of these groups to consider giving their time. "There's over 200 not-for-profit organisations in Leeton and the majority of them are pretty paper thin (in terms of volunteer numbers)," Mr Troy said. "With that number, there has to be a niche or interest for everybody. "So, I encourage you to consider it and volunteer if you so wish. "I say to you, persevere and volunteer."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/1e376a83-411e-4a94-a60b-8692a33efcfa.JPG/r582_169_4032_2118_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg