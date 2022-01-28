news, local-news,

LEETON shire resident Sue Ryan has found helping others has been vital in processing her grief following the death of her late husband, Buster Ryan. With that in mind, she recently set off on another Need for Feed hay run to help farmers in Winton in outback Queensland, who continue to grapple with ongoing drought conditions. Mrs Ryan is no stranger to hay runs, having been on many with the late Mr Ryan. Following his passing, she decided to keep the tradition going. "Being able to participate in the Need for Feed hay runs has been an exceptional journey of healing for me, I cannot imagine how I would of managed the last 12 months without the support of my fellow Need for Feed mates," Mrs Ryan said. IN OTHER NEWS: "As many of them will tell you, helping others helps us with many facets of life and it really does wonders for your own mental health. "I just love being able to help out where I can and to deliver hay and hope is a great way to do it. "To drive onto someone's farm and have them greet you with a hug is something that's hard to explain. I always continue to ring the farmers I've delivered to if I can, just so they know we haven't forgotten them." The recent hay run in the last week was made possible with the help of Ken Horan, who loaned his truck and completed the drive with Mrs Ryan, as well as Alistair McDonald and Killoran Ag who supplued the load of hay and trailer. "I really like that we are looking after our mates and can do something that we know is going to sustain the farmers just a bit longer on their land," she said. "(We also get) to meet up and travel with great people in the Need for Feed family - because really that's what we become - family. "It's a great feeling to see each other again on the runs and we just pick up where we left off. The camaraderie is amazing." With so much talk around La Nina this summer and rainfall seemingly falling in many areas across the country, Mrs Ryan said some may not be aware that farmers were still struggling. "Unfortunately I don't believe people are aware of the hardships the farmers are still facing, unless they happen to see bits on the news," she said. "I think sometimes people believe because some rain has fallen everything's going to be okay. I've had a lot of people say to me 'didn't they have rain, why are you still delivering hay there?' "It's then I explain it takes a lot more than a fall of rain to come out of a drought, sometimes many years. "It's important to highlight the effects of the drought and to try and educate people on how they can help." Residents can donate to Need for Feed at https://www.needforfeed.org/donate.html. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

