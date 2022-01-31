sport, local-sport,

Exies Eagles have sent a message to the teams around them with a commanding victory over Coro Cougars on Saturday evening. The Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, and Leeton's Mathew Axtill and Harry Steele made a solid start to their innings with a 25-run opening stand before Steele (8) was dismissed by Duane Ashcroft (3/24). Axtill (10) followed closely behind before Haydn Pascoe (97) and Ben Signor (41) put on a massive partnership to set their side on a track to reach a defendable total. Brent Lawrence (0) failed to trouble scorers as the Cougars lost their final six wickets for 16 runs as they were bowled out for 203. The Exies chase was led by Phil Burge (67*) while contributions from Josh Davis (23), Craig Burge (29) and Connor Bock (32) set their side up to chase down the Cougars total with six wickets in the shed and 13.3 overs remaining to pick up a bonus-point win. Meanwhile, there was a nail-biter between Hanwood and Leagues in the 40-over clash. The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, but a couple of early wickets, including one to Josh Carn (1/15), who picked up the wicket of Michael Cudmore (1) had the Leagues side on the back foot at 3/12. Reece Matheson (61) was the only Leagues batsman to get a start as the Panthers were bowled out for 110. The top order from Hanwood struggled with Billy Evans (4/12) picking up a couple of quick wickets. RELATED Corey Graham (13), Luke Docherty (11) and Charlie Cunial (12) got starts, and the game looked set to go down to the wire with the tail wagging with Robinson and Carn (5*) getting their side to within six runs of victory before Robinson (28) was knocked over by Matheson (1/20) to see Hanwood bowled out for 105. In second grade, Leagues and Coro played out a nail-biter. Leagues won the toss and set Coro 100 to win. Thomas Camm (1/5) picked up a crucial wicket in the Leagues middle order. The Coro side looked set to reach the total before Leagues' Liam Warren (2/32) picked up the wicket of Matt Signor (24). Camm (6) put some runs on the board before Nick Witherspoon (7*) hit the winning runs with 1.3 overs remaining.

