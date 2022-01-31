news, local-news,

STORMS can be terrifying. Fierce winds, thunder, heavy rains, hail - they are scary for us humans. Now, imagine how our pets feel with their heightened senses. Social media is flooded with missing or escaped pets following a storm. The jury is out on just what it is that sets our pets crazy when a storm is on the way. There are various theories involving a drop in the barometric pressure, the wind, lightning, low rumblings of thunder in the distance. Whatever the reason, the fear in them is real and there are things we can do to help ease their anxiety. Ensuring that they are in a safe area is the best place to start. A dog that has the best fences in the world will still find a way to try and escape the storm if the fear is great enough. Where possible, keeping them inside is best and in a place that they feel safe. This could be a special indoor bed, a crate (if they have been crate trained) or even the bathroom. IN OTHER NEWS: Rooms like the bathroom are often well insulated so the noise may be reduced in these areas. Playing a radio softly in the background may help drown out some noises and most music streaming services have great calming play lists for pets. Give them an old piece of your clothing if you are not there with them. The scent of you can be a calming source for them. There are even sprays and diffusers available that give off calming pheromones to sooth stressed pets that work well. There is nothing like a big hug when you are scared and the Thundershirt for dogs works on that principle. These are specially fitted coats for your dog that make them feel secure. It works kind of like swaddling a baby or like deep pressure therapy for people with autism or anxiety. If these methods are not working to reduce the anxiety for storms (also for fireworks, scare guns and other firearms too), there are medications that can be prescribed by your veterinarian. Just like in people with anxiety or other mental health problems, the medications need to be tailored to the patient and sometimes, one medication may work better than another. Call us, we may be able to help more that you realise. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/8094bc5e-70eb-40c0-808d-0b8ec374b88e.png/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg