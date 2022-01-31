news, local-news,

THE Leeton Eisteddfod is planning to be back bigger and better than ever for 2022 after the last two years have been marred by COVID disruption. On Tuesday at 7.30pm at the Leeton library marks the first meeting of the year of the organising committee, with the community encouraged to head along and find out more about how to get involved. The eisteddfod has produced a long line of talent in all art formsm from dance and singing to music, piano, performance, art of speech and acting. This legacy is what guides a strong and fresh approach for 2022. There are new committee members, a renewed ethos of passion and commitment and a sense of the significance of holding the eisteddfod in troubled times. Outgoing president Judy Nolan believed in the hope and inspiration that comes from being part of this institution. "Everyone benefits from the magic and excitement of eisteddfod month," she said. "Generations of children and adults have learned their craft through eisteddfod participation. IN OTHER NEWS: "We want to ensure that opportunity is available to upcoming generations too." The Leeton Eisteddfod Society has called on anyone with a passion for the arts to be part of the planning and preparations by taking part in Tuesday night's meeting. Already there is a highly-experienced, dedicated and well-schooled group that has been driving the event for many years. These members have been doing so for almost 25 years and needing new supporters and fresh blood to come along. This can mean as little or as much time as one might wish to share. For inquiries, contact Mrs Nolan on judith.nolan@bigpond.com or head along on Tuesday night. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/62c4cb7f-a18d-4d6e-8d8b-620ff7abff9f.jpg/r2_0_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg