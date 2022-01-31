sport, local-sport,

Leeton's representation in the Southern Murrumbidgee side made a successful start to their Geoff Lawson Cup campaign as they took an opening round win over Griffith The Southern Murrumbidgee side won the toss and sent the Griffith side and it looked to be the right decision. Manan Dave (1) was trapped infront by Sam Williamson before Nick McGibbon and Cooper Jones tried to get their side back on track. The second wicket pairing were able to put on 24 before Jones (13) was run out while McGibbon (12) was knocked over by Noah Bartholemew (1/11). Jai Kenny (9) and Seamus Maley (10*) were the only other batsmen to offer any resistance before Sam Williamson (4/3) and Vula Wate ripped through the lower order. RELATED Wate (3/7) finished the Griffith side off with a hat-trick to see Griffith bowled out for 75. Southern Murrumbidgee lost the wicket of Lachlan Wells (3) when he was run out by Manan Dave but that was the last of the success for the Griffith side. Riley Parslow-Gibson (15*) and Alice Caldow (40*) were able to get their side over the line in the 25th over with nine wickets remaining.

