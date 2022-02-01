news, local-news,

WHAT a round for Kiss My Putt's Garry Schmetzer in twilight golf round 13. Not only did he win player of the round honours with a super 29 nett, but he also made an eagle three on the third to go with it. It was ball striking brilliance at its best on a course playing its full measure at the moment after another two inches of rain fell Saturday evening. If anyone knows how to turn the humidity down please do so. A few other worthy mentions from round 13 include Daryl Odewahn and Nathan Jones 31, Matty Aliendi 33, Rocky Sillis 33, Lorraine Nolan 33 and Shane McInnes also on 33 which for McInnes is a one under par 35 off the stick. For the first time in many a moon the ball cut off got out to 36. The semi and grand final Sunday will be played on April 3. Captains should remind all players of this date and to put it on the calendar now. IN OTHER NEWS: This Sunday, February 6 will see the commencement of the Riverina District Golf Association's pennant series with round one here at Leeton Golf Club. Twilight players who regularly play on Sundays need to adjust to their times. Play only available either before 8am or after noon. 1 FADE AWAYS 2 WHYMEES 3 PAR THEN BAR 4 BALLS DEEP 5 KISS MY PUTT 6 TEE'D OFF 7 TIGERS WOOD 8 CROWAHOLICS

