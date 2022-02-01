news, local-news,

TWENTY Leeton shire residents officially became Australian citizens during a special ceremony last week. The 20 residents, some of whom have resided in Leeton shire for many years, all talk part in an official citizenship ceremony during Australia Day in Mountford Park last Wednesday. The new citizens come from a variety of backgrounds and all kinds of different walks of life. IN OTHER NEWS: What they now have in common is the bond of Australian citizenship. The smiles on their faces during and after the official ceremony made it clear they were more than happy to become Australians. Leeton mayor councillor Tony Reneker led the citizenship ceremony, speaking again about the shire's proud multicultural heritage. The legal status of Australian citizenship began on Australia Day, 1949 when the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 came into effect. Since the first Australian citizenship ceremony was hosted, more than five million people have chosen to become Aussie citizens. The 20 residents on Australian Day in Leeton joined the 36 other residents who became citizens during citizenship ceremonies in the shire last year. Council holds ceremonies throughout the year whenever the need arises. Leeton shire's newest Australian citizens are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/388c89bc-9220-41ed-8a8c-5b8e5d1f14e5.JPG/r9_726_4021_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg