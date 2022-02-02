news, local-news,

STUDENTS across the shire have returned to the classroom fresh and ready to tackle the new school year. Once again students have again had to adapt to new procedures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, including twice weekly testing. However, the young cohort of students continue to show their resilience in the face of a challenging time and have been excited to get back to school with their friends and teachers. St Joseph's Primary School principal MaryJane Simms said another big year of learning was on the cards. The school welcomed back students from year one to six on Wednesday, eager kindergarten kids having their first official day on Thursday. "Kids are resilient, they just work with whatever is happening ... they are all happy to see each other, meet new classmates and their teachers," Mrs Simms said. "We can hope this year that we can have restrictions ease and have our parents back included in everything we do. "Parents are a big part of our school, so it's been really hard having to leave them at the gate, but people have been understanding. "We are so lucky to have the wonders of technology where we can include our parents that way and keep in touch with them." IN OTHER NEWS: A new school year always brings new possibilities, with Mrs Simms looking forward to a successful 2022 for all students. "We have a lot of new families from not just the area, but overseas starting this year, so I'm looking forward to seeing these new faces and the mix of cultures we have at our school," she said. "It's wonderful to see our students take their new classmates under their wing and make them feel welcome."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/72d7c575-c69d-4a9d-820e-fe0a9c7e6fdf.jpg/r0_98_1504_948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg