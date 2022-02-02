sport, local-sport,

There will be a number of big names missing from the GDCA first grade competition this weekend, and it could fall upon Leeton players to try and fill the gaps. With four of the GDCA's best in Exies Diggers' Theo Valeri and Dean Bennett, alongside Coro's Haydn Pascoe and Hanwood's Luke Docherty, selected in the Riverina side for the Country Championships in Nowra this weekend, there are some big shoes to fill. For Diggers, they will be coming into the weekend off the back of the bye and could still be under the leadership of Angus Boulton, who stepped up while Valeri was suspended for the two weeks after Christmas. It won't be an easy task as they take on a Hanwood team who will be looking to bounce back after a nail-biting loss to Leagues last weekend. The loss of Docherty for Hanwood will mean his side will not only be looking for someone to stand up with the bat but also with the ball. Josh Carn has had a quiet start to the second half of the season and will be looking to to do the damage with the new ball on Saturday. Hanwood will also need to fill the gap of fellow Leeton player Corey Graham, who has performed well with the bat recently, but is unavailable for the weekend's clash. Meanwhile, in the 40 over game, Coro, without their skipper Pascoe, will take on a Leagues side with confidence, having picked up two wins from two. The Coro side is on the other end of the ledger, having fallen to a convincing defeat at the hands of Exies Eagles, which may be ringing some alarm bells. RELATED Outside of Pascoe, who fell three short of a century, only Ben Signor really made an impression on the scoreboard, which is something they will be unable to afford this weekend. Harry Steele and Mathew Axtill will be looking to have more of an impact if tasked with opening the batting again this weekend, while Brent Lawrence will also need to put runs on to board in the middle order. For the Panthers, it presents them with a keep their place in the top four, having leapfrogged Diggers last weekend and holding a two-point advantage. Reece Matheson found form last weekend with a fifty and will be hoping to build on that. It may not be the only time Leeton cricketers are called upon this weekend, with the Griffith representative side heading to Hay to challenge for the Creet Cup. Angus Boulton and Josh Lanham both featured in the Hedditch Cup side that fell to Temora and will likely be called upon again this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/2d338644-6952-4c92-9ef1-844088e14a73.JPG/r1500_640_4567_2373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg