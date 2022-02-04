classifieds,

In a location already filled with incredible homes, somehow this property still finds a way to stand out from the crowd. As you enter, you will appreciate the open plan design right away with modern, neutral tones in your main living zone which continue through to a stunning kitchen - complete with upgraded waterfall benchtop, large walk-in pantry and plenty of bench and cupboard space. All of this overlooking a fabulous dining area which then leads directly out into an amazing alfresco and pool. The second living area is found to the right of the entry and combines with a master bedroom to create a genuine 'parents retreat' which can be closed off from the rest off the home if desired. A large walk-in robe and first-class ensuite are additional features in a zone which is sure to appeal to most buyers. The remaining bedrooms are found on the opposing side of the home in a design that parents are guaranteed to appreciate. A statement home in every sense, this property is sure to appeal to the top end buyer looking to fulfil their dream property move this year.

