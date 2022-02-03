news, local-news,

THE new year has started off busily in Whitton. On January 19, the P&C committee cooked egg and bacon breakfast rolls at the Irrigation Research and Extension Committee (IREC) Field Day. This annual field day was held at the IREC field station on Stott Road, or as locals would say, at the back of the common. This field station has existed for as long as I can remember. As a primary school student, I can remember going there for excursions and the farming kids being excited to see the new tractors being demonstrated. The IREC is an independent not-for-profit grower group that links those involved with irrigated agriculture from various agencies, researchers (universities) and government etc, to on farm practices. IN OTHER NEWS: Trials are carried out at the Whitton field station. These projects are funded by grower levies. All of this work improves farming productivity, profitability, and sustainability. This year's event had information, presentations and demonstrations on rice seeding, cotton varieties, Irrigation improvements, pest and weed controls and other topics. Australia Day was celebrated at the Rice Bowl Hotel with an Australia Day breakfast with the proceeds going to Country Hope. The bowling club also celebrated the day with a barbecue and Aussie themed family fun and games, including yabby races. Team True Blue, Redneck Rally Entrants, raising money for Country Hope, scored an Ash Barty autographed cap which was auctioned online raising $710. The school year has begun again at Whitton-Murrami Public School. All students returned on Tuesday packing their swimming gear as the day included a trip to the pool on what was certainly a good day for swimming in muggy conditions.

