AN INNOVATIVE idea from a Narrandera women has landed her the cash to help bring her concept to life. Fran McLaughlin has been successful in receiving $7000 in funding under the inaugural AgriFutures rural women's acceleration grant program for her "feed the bush" idea. This concept aims to tackle rural food security and accessibility through sustainable horticulture technology. "The grant provides a great opportunity for rural and regional residents to have their ideas heard and to give them a leg up with contacts, networks and the confidence to move forward with their idea," Ms McLaughlin said. Ms McLaughlin was one of seven recipients from across NSW, QLD and the ACT. IN OTHER NEWS: The grant initiative is a new AgriFutures Australia program, which was developed to foster growth and development in women involved in Australia's rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities. AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey was looking forward to seeing the ideas come to life. "We are thrilled to be offering these seven rural women the leadership and development opportunities they need to make real and tangible impacts in their industries and communities," Mr Harvey said. "The new (program) is an important program as it provides a vehicle for women across the nation to realise their potential." Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant will open in September. For more information visit agrifutures.com.au/acceleration-grant. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/339d6fb0-a799-4eb7-af3b-12e00589e56c.png/r2_0_659_371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg