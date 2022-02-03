news, local-news, radiotherapy, helen dalton, state gov, cancer, treatment, hospital, hearn

The NSW Government is yet to decide on whether to support a planned radiotherapy clinic in Griffith, despite their self-imposed deadline of mid-January. Early last year, the Wagga-based Riverina Cancer Care Centre won a tender for a federal grant to set up a radiation therapy clinic in Griffith. While the federal grant goes a long way, support from the state level is still needed to ensure quality care. Member for Murray Helen Dalton said she was especially frustrated that the decision was taking so long. "I have met with both Health Minister Brad Hazzard and the local health district to discuss the urgent need for support," Mrs Dalton said. "I was told they'd make a decision by mid-January... It's now February, and we still don't have an answer." The plan is hoped to bring free cancer treatment to the Western Riverina, but the RCCC has said it will need a subsidy of $600,000 a year to sustain a bulk-billed service. Mrs Dalton said that it would ultimately save money, with the government no longer needing to fund travel for cancer patients to go to Wagga or Sydney for treatment. "I can't see why they're balking at such a small cost to help cancer sufferers. They waste more than that every day." IN OTHER NEWS: Grant Hearn, a Griffith resident who raises funds for cancer research and a cancer survivor himself, expressed his frustration at the delay. "A lack of a decision by NSW Health to support our region's cancer patients receiving free, potentially life-saving radiotherapy, is very frustrating and very disappointing," Mr Hearn said. "Government is very aware of the issue and the opportunity that exists. I have to ask why they are not doing more?" Mrs Dalton said that the new estimate for a decision was in a fortnight, but that she'd keep pushing for further health service improvements for the region in any case. "Regardless, I'm planning to move forward with Hazzard and keep pursuing the issue," "We've had 700 submissions into that inquiry into rural healthcare. It's in crisis, and this is one step to providing those services ... We need to keep bringing in services - we've lost a lot, it's time to regain those health services." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

