coronavirus,

Two people from the Riverina have passed away with COVID-19 as almost 40 people across the state lose their lives with the virus. On Thursday NSW Health reported the death of one person from the Riverina and one person from Albury with COVID-19. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) reported the death as a woman in her 50s from the Griffith local government area (LGA). They make up just two of the 38 people who passed away with COVID during the latest reporting period. Those who died range in age from their 50s to their 90s, and are a mix of vaccinated and non-vaccinated. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a spokesperson said. Meanwhile, 522 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the MLHD, a slight increase from yesterday's tally of 466. The local health district had remained at under 500 daily cases for almost one week straight prior to today's numbers. Today's new cases are made up of 155 PCR test results and 367 self-reported rapid antigen tests. Local hospitalisations of people with COVID have dropped by one to 24, while ICU numbers remain the same at five. The current active cases by PCR test results only has been broken down by LGA: Across the state 38 deaths and 12,632 COVID-19 cases were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. Of the new cases, 7147 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5485 came from PCR testing. There are currently 2578 COVID-19 patients in hospital with the virus, with 160 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2622 patients were being cared for with 170 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 41.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 41 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. READ MORE: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/43c31098-ed7b-4abe-8dfd-34d5d1c54030.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg