sport, local-sport,

THE Leeton and District Women's Bowling Club was represented by Elaine Sullivan, Hilary Chambers, Dot Semmler and Heather Hoad at the CRD opening day last week. Held in Wagga last Tuesday the group came home runners-up, losing on the last end by three shots. In social bowls on Thursday, the drawn winners were Patti Wakeman, Faye Harris and Jan Fitzpatrick. They defeated Elaine Sullivan, Jean Leighton and Joan Arnold. IN OTHER NEWS: Wakeman's team started strong and held the lead throughout the match winning 18-7. In another game of triples Dot Semmler, Heather Hoad and Linda Barnes defeated Lorraine Mullins, Lorraine Messner and Diane Colyer. Mullins's team, after being five shots down, fought back to take a two-shot lead, but Semmler's team weren't to be beaten, winning the last three ends to win the game 22-16. Anyone interested in learning more about social women's bowls at the L&D can call past on Thursday's when matches are being played. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/d40c3b96-8fc5-40fd-8276-e9794e7da219.PNG/r1_80_638_440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg