AFTER an extended break following lockdowns and COVID restrictions, Leeton shire's squash players finally got back to competition last week. Competitors were keen to get back on the court as the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition resumed after six long months. On Tuesday, Wanderers downed Mariners 3-1 with Brendon Looby beating Adele Thompson, Bryan Shepley defeating Declan Ryan and Erin Draper winning in four over Chris Tolland. Simone Bruno beat Isabel Thompson to stop the clean sweep. Roar and Jets won two matches each with Roar claiming victory 8-7 on games. In a close contest Roar captain Will Rawle had a 3-1 win over Sean Ryan and Miranda Tait downed Ondria Miller. Victories for Jets went to James Kelly who won a see sawing five game match against Evan Hookway and Simone Bruno beat Alec Tait. In Wednesday's competition, Taipans beat Breakers by 10 games to six after both teams won two matches. Taipans' Brodie Lashbrook and Evan Hookway scored good wins over Carol Davidson and Katie McAliece respectively. IN OTHER NEWS: Breakers' victories were both in five games with a hard hitting Maanu Alexander beating Trev Whitby and Zac Fairweather outlasting Garry Walker. Wildcats scored a 3-1 win against Bullets with Finley Sales winning in four over Charmaine Lee, Kathryn Bechaz overcoming Isaac Bunge and Gary Thompson winning on a forfeit. Cooper Boardman got one back for Bullets by downing Jacob Harrison 3-1. On Thursday the Sixers downed Renegades 3-1. Anthony Iannelli started slowly against Nicholas Croucamp, but recovered to win in four, Brent Lister defeated Matt Piper and Ian Draper outplayed Dakota Boardman. Renegades winner was Naomi Rawle who won a close five-game contest against Jack Miller. Zac Fairweather won the fifth game 11-9 to clinch a tight match against Sean Ryan which sealed a 3-1 victory for Hurricanes over Scorchers. Ruby Miller and Alayna Croucamp had good wins against Alec Tait and Brianna Gray-Mills respectively. Scorchers victory went to Lizette Taylor who beat John Saddler in four.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/df71cd3f-45b9-41fa-967f-65c91e140b52.jpg/r5_363_1915_1442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg