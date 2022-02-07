sport, local-sport,

Hanwood has broken 11 points clear at the top of the GDCA table after picking up a bonus-point win in their clash with bottom of the ladder Diggers. The Diggers side, lead by Angus Boulton in the absence of regular skipper Theo Valeri, won the toss and elected to bat but would have been questioning that decision four balls into their innings. Josh Carn struck twice in the opening over to remove Paresh Patil (0) and Boulton (0) in consecutive deliveries, and while the hat-trick ball was seen off, Carn (3/15) has his third just an over later with the crucial wicket of Michael Duncan (16). Josh Lanham (15) tried to lead a fightback from the Diggers side, but it was in vain as they were bowled out for 68 inside 19 overs. They say small totals are the toughest to chase, and it proved to be just that as three balls into his return to Hanwood, Tom Shannon (0) fell. Dean Catanzariti (7) followed closely behind before Oliver Bartter and Jordan Whitworth put their heads down and looked to guide Hanwood to victory. That was before Reece Maguire (3/14) removed Bartter (20), Whitworth (16) and Neil Geltch (2). Charlie Cunial (11*) and Angus Bartter (0*) were able to guide their side to a five-wicket win in the 18th over, meaning the game was complete with just 37 overs bowled. Meanwhile, in the 40-over game, Leagues were able to take a 41-run win over Coro. RELATED Reece Matheson (45) led the way for the Panthers with contributions from Michael Cudmore (24), Daniel Bozic (38), and Jack Rowston (17) had their side progressing towards a competitive total. Tim Rand (3/24), Jake Rand (3/41) and Ben Signor (2/30) limited the damage as Leagues were bowled out for 166. After Mathew Axtill (0) and Jake Rand (12) fell early to the bowling of Billy Evans, the Coro middle order fought back. Signor (44) and Brendan Hicken (29) pushed their side towards the total before Bozic (2/21) and Noah Gaske (1/24) made the crucial breakthroughs. Evans (5/16) ripped through the lower order and ended the Cougars chances as they ended their 40 overs on 9/125 and handed Leagues a bonus-point win.

