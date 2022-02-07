news, local-news,

LEETON shire's COVID-19 cases have started to stabilise in the past week. As of February 6, the shire has recorded 365 cases of COVID-19 since the first two cases were reported on December 22. Those two cases signalled the first time the virus had been detected in the shire. So, while the numbers climbed from that point, they are now starting to level out. There were three new cases reported on February 6, five on February 5, three on February 4, nine on February 3 and two on both February 2 and February 1. IN OTHER NEWS: Prior to the recent stabilisation, the shire's highest day of reported cases came on January 22 when there were 33 cases recorded. While the numbers do appear to be slowing, a trend that is now being reflected across the state, residents have still been asked to remain alert when it comes to their health. This means accessing a booster shot where possible, monitoring for systems and testing - whether by PCR or a rapid antigen - if unwell. In the 24 hours to Monday morning, NSW recorded 14 COVID-19 deaths and 7437 cases. There were 2099 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 137 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers were also down on Sunday, when 2321 patients were being cared for with 147 in ICU. Of the new cases, 3917 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3520 came from PCR testing. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has 5474 active cases of COVID-19 across the district, bringing the total number of cases since July 1, 2021 to 21,374. There are currently 31 COVID-19 patients in MLHD who are being cared for in hospital. Six of these patients are in ICU, three patients are ventilated. The health advice remains the same for residents, including maintaining proper hygiene, keeping a safe distance when in large crowds and wearing a mask in the required indoor settings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

