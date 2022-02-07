news, local-news,

LEETON'S St Peter's Anglican Church Hall has stood the test of time for decades upon decades. Its exterior has recently been given a refresh thanks to a combination of funding from different areas. One of those was Leeton Shire Council after the church successfully applied for money under the 2021-22 Local Heritage Places Grants Scheme. "We used the money to paint the outside of the hall in its original art deco colours," Father Robert Murphy said. "The other part of the money came from the Anglican Women's Fellowship, they made up the rest of the money with their fundraising efforts, which was amazing. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're really thankful to heritage advisor Noel Thomson for his advice and help." In the last seven years, the parish has worked to give the hall a complete refresh. This has included replacing the roof, painted the interior, redone the floors and now the exterior paint work has been completed. "Basically it's all complete now ... when you listen to people talk, so many people have had all kinds of events here since 1929," Fr Robert said. "Hopefully now we can start getting back to normal with events again." The church hall itself will mark its 100th anniversary in seven years time in 2029. St Peter's was one of seven successful applicants for the heritage funding. It received $1350 to go towards the work. Others to receive funding were for roof repairs at the former post office in Yanco ($1500), repairs to flooring at a former church in Whitton ($5000), front entry works the Historic Hydro Motor Inn ($5000), repairs to east and west walls of the shop at 119-121 Pine Avenue ($4500), recladding of the secretary's office at Leeton Showground ($3650) and recladding of the agricultural pavilion at Leeton Showground ($3500). Council had allocated a total of $19,500 for the local heritage places grants on its 2021-22 operational plan. This is based on a grant of $5500 from the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage and a council commitment of $14,000. The shortfall of $5000 was funded from working capital. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/6ebd6dc9-9593-4c84-8519-127347d00621.JPG/r7_22_4108_2339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg