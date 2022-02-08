sport, local-sport,

ROUND 14 of the twilight golf competition has been completed, signifying being two-thirds of the way through the fixture. Seven rounds remain, with plenty of time for those currently sitting outside the top four in their divisions to make their mark. Why wouldn't you want to play on a course in superb condition in nothing but great summer weather. More than 230 players completed their nine holes last week with pennants on Sunday meaning a few couldn't make it to their usual Sunday morning walk. Best of the bunch for the round was first year player Dan McKenzie, who continues to improve each week playing for the LUFC Drop Bears who sit atop of division three. Dan blitzed the course coming home with a beautiful nett 28 to claim the player of the week honours. IN OTHER NEWS: There were some other cracking scores worthy of a mention and they included Craig Keffords brilliant 29, David Cross, Ian Harrison and Nathan Symes (spare) all on six under nett 30. Simon Wallace 31, Mason Boardman 32 and Adam O'Callaghan, Stu McVittie, Col Peet, Steve Hamilton, Michael Day and former trainee pro Bailey Stanmore all on 33. The ball cut off dropped back down to 34. Ask youngster Harry Steele about his eighth hole last Friday afternoon. The short form is his third shot was a pulled wedge into the big gum tree on the right of the green which ricocheted a hard left towards the hole one bounce and into the cup for a lovely eagle. The semi and grand final Sunday will be played on April 3. Captains should remind all players of this date and to put it on the calendar now. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/4139865f-c0f3-4ced-9e5a-d07f0f1f2ff5.jpg/r0_46_2065_1213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg