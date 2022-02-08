news, local-news,

TEN years ago the doors opened to a community store that operates as more than just an op shop. The St Peter's Anglicare op shop in Leeton will celebrate its 10th anniversary on February 18 after first opening its doors back in 2012. The op shop is located on the St Peter's Anglican Church grounds and has expanded more than once throughout its 10 years of operations. More than just a great place to find a bargain or two, the op shop is a link between the parish and the community, acting as a "shopfront" for the church and other services to help connect people with appropriate support. It is also home to many volunteers, without whom the store would not be able to function. Leeton's Alma Herrmann has been a volunteer for the entire 10 years and said it was something she enjoyed doing. "You definitely make a lot of new friends ... you get a lot out of volunteering," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: These thoughts were echoed by Father Robert Murphy. "It is a two-way street because yes you are giving back to the community, but there's been a lot of new friendships grow from being here," he said. "Not everyone is a St Peter's parishioner and they don't have to be, so you're meeting people from all over. "We're extremely grateful to our volunteers. We couldn't operate without them." A special celebration will be held on February 18 to mark the anniversary. This will include a half-price sale at the op shop, as well as a COVID-friendly cake and cuppa. Over the 10 years, the op shop itself has changed during this time. "We've expanded during that time numerous times ... we've built the awning out the front and the accessibility ramp," Fr Robert said. "Technology has changed. We started out with no cash register and EFTPOS. We're also always looking for more volunteers." Donations of items can also be made at the store. The op shop is open every Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm and Saturday from 9am to noon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/aca06497-9a65-4300-b1cf-7dca1b20bdcf.JPG/r0_220_4114_2544_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg