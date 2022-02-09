news, local-news, blood sweat and beer, homebrewing, competition, innagural event, griffith, riverina, wagga, MIA

The dynamic duo behind Grainmother Brewing Supplies and UVA Technologies is set to bring an event the likes of Griffith nor the Riverina have ever seen before with a Homebrewing Competition and Craft Beer Festival on April 16 at Griffith Community Gardens on Coolah Street. In what is sure to bring a certified boost to the local economy, the inaugural event will provide homebrewers the opportunity to have their creations judged by an accredited panel from across the country. And if homebrewing isn't for you, there is still plenty of fun to be had on the day with a number of independent brewing companies including the likes of Thirsty Crow, One Drop, Tumut River, Ekim Brewery, Pioneer Brewery and Six String providing attendees the opportunity to taste rare beers from heavy hitters to hyped breweries. Organiser Adam Gaffey said now was the 'perfect time' to launch such an event in Griffith and the Riverina at large. "We have seen a large increase in interest in the craft beer and homebrewing movement," Mr Gaffey said. "Homebrewers now have the opportunity to better technology and ingredients, accessibility to information has improved so quality of homebrews is improving greatly and evolving so the quality is much better. "Now more than ever people are understanding how to make their homebrews better at the lower level." IN OTHER NEWS: Entry for Under 18s is free, with a dedicated area of the park set aside for art workshops courtesy of Tambourine Art Studio, a giant inflatable slide, face painting and giant lawn games, all of which are free and can be supervised with a drink in hand. A number of ciders and wine options will be available for purchase, with live music at the amphitheatre, educational talks from homebrew experts and a number of tantalising food trucks on offer to cure your appetite. Attendees will also have the option of voting for their favourite homebrews, with a 'Best of Show' to be awarded. If this sounds up your alley, tickets are limited and selling fast. Entry includes 20 tasting samples from 10 independent brewers, all kids activities and the live music from local performers and bands that is sure to get you up and grooving. For more information, to view a full list of sponsors and to get involved please visit https://www.bloodsweatbeers.com.au/ To purchase your tickets please visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/blood-sweat-beers-2022-tickets-255056479797 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/ce852b98-621b-4fc3-b1c0-eb865aa9c304.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg