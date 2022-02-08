news, local-news,

TWO additional men have been charged over an alleged break-in and assault at a home in Leeton on Christmas Day. About 5am on December 25, a 26-year-old man asked people leave his home on Cassia Road in Leeton. When they didn't, the man's father attended and again asked them to leave and they did. However, shortly after, the 26-year-old man was woken by three males - one carrying a baseball bat - inside his Cassia Road home. Police allege the man was then hit several times with the bat. It will be further alleged two of the males held thim in place while a third continued to assault him. RELATED: Leeton man facing serious charges after alleged Christmas Day assault The man escaped to a friend's house, where NSW Ambulance paramedics were called and officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified. An investigation was started and, following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Acacia Avenue in Leeton on December 28. As a result, police seized cannabis and methylamphetamine, an electronic stun device, as well as clothing and a vehicle. IN OTHER NEWS: A 22-year-old Leeton man was arrested and charged and he remains before the courts. Following further inquiries, police arrested a 46-year-old man at Leeton police station on February 1. He was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - wound, and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict actual bodily harm. The Leeton man was refused bail to attend Leeton Local Court on March 16. A third man was arrested at Narrandera police station about 1pm on February 7. The 24-year-old was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - wound, and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict actual bodily harm. The Grong Grong man was refused bail to appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court on February 8. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/0dc0643e-620d-4d5d-aa66-733b9fd2f40b.jpg/r2_1_798_451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg