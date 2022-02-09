news, local-news,

TRIATHLON season will officially kick off this weekend. The Ganmain Triathlon will be held on February 13 and is the first in the Riverina Tri-Series. The tri-series is a four-race series spanning February to March. Jesse Featonby and Julia Hargreaves, both from Albury, were the male and female winners respectively at the Ganmain Triathlon last year, as well as the overall tri-series winners. Hargreaves has confirmed she will be competing again this year and attempting to defend her titles. She recently competed at the St Kilda 2XU Olympic distance triathlon in Melbourne and finished fourth in the female 25-29 section. Olympic or standard distance triathlons include a 1500-metre swim, a 40-kilometre bike and 10-kilometre run. The impressive result in at St Kilda was on the back of her joining forces with the Fabrizio Andreoni Shock Team. The pairing was initiated when Hargreaves sought assistance in developing a program to help her realise her goal of competing in the Melbourne 70.3 Ironman. The event was originally scheduled for November, but like so may other sporting events was rescheduled due to COVID and will now take place in March this year. IN OTHER NEWS: Unfortunately, her training has been interrupted in recent weeks, as she contracted COVID and struggled with the associated fatigue, but she has recommenced her program and is now over half way through her preparations. Luckily for Ganmain and the Riverina Tri-Series, the local events are part of her training schedule. When asked about the upcoming race in Ganmain, Hargreaves said it was important to take part in these competitions. "Super important to put in a strong bike effort in Ganmain as it sets you for the remainder of the race," she said. "My goal is always to give my best effort, no matter who is racing." The open event isn't the only option for potential competitors at Ganmain. The family-friendly event caters for all ages and abilities with the race card including the following: Entries are available for individuals or teams by visiting the Ganmain Triathlon Facebook page or website www.ganmaintriathlon.com.au for links to the online registration. Entry costs remain the same as last year, as does the course. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/229a338d-1ac1-4cd6-b997-a305d01eee87.jpg/r0_408_1440_1222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg