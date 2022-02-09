news, local-news,

LEETON'S Shelby Tiffin has kept an open mind while taking part in the Showgirl competition. Last year she was announced as Leeton's 2021 Showgirl and is now preparing to take on the zone finals. A self development weekend in Dubbo was held for winners from different areas, with Miss Tiffin among those to attend. "It was really good ... we learned a lot," she said. "For me it was nice to meet the other girls, see where they are from and what their background is and why they wanted to take part. "I know many of the girls from our region that I met, I now consider to be friends, so it's just nice to get out there and meet new people." The zone final for this area will now take place on February 26 in Ungarie and West Wyalong. IN OTHER NEWS: Every showgirl representing her town will take part in interviews will judges early in the day, followed by a luncheon in West Wyalong. Festivities will then move to Ungarie where a formal evening and dinner will be held. A zone Showgirl winner will then be announced. Miss Tiffin said while it would be lovely to continue on in the competition, she had already gained so much from taking part. "I didn't get into it to win, so whatever happens happens," she said. "I've found the process to be so interesting. "With the interviews we have had to do both for the local level here in Leeton and the zone final, I've had to be prepared, so I have learned a lot. "I'm a little bit nervous for the weekend because we do have to answer questions on stage and do the interviews, but all the girls are in the same boat and everyone is supportive." Miss Tiffin is hopeful this year's Leeton Show can go ahead so she can be part of the many events, but to also assist the organising committee. "It's been really great to learn more about the show society, what they do and why it's so important," she said. "We haven't had a show in Leeton because of COVID for a couple of years now so hopefully we can (in 2022)." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/f80af2ed-1d28-408f-9774-1ab82528bd29.JPG/r0_715_3024_2424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg