WHILE the Whitton Malt House didn't come home with the trophy, the popular tourism destination has had its name shine in bright lights. The malt house was one of 12 finalists in the "new tourism business" category as part of the NSW Tourism Awards for 2021, which held a virtual ceremony on February 3. "On behalf of every dedicated team member, our visionary owners and board of directors, we thank the NSW Tourism Awards judges for recognising the Whitton Malt House as a finalist in the new tourism business category," malt house manager Diana Williams said. "We congratulate the Sydney Zoo Bungarribee announced as the winners of our category. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are so proud to be able to promote Riverina produce and the extraordinary people from this region through our venue. Our menus, craft beers and whisky bar all provide a platform for visitors to experience the best of our region, then they can enjoy some golf or fishing, stay a few nights and relax." The malt house was a greenfield site in early 2020, with the 300-seat restaurant being built from the "patch of dirt" during the challenges of COVID lockdowns that year. It opened in November, 2020 with onsite accommodation, event spaces for weddings and corporate events, immaculate grounds with golf chipping range and a man-made lake for catch and release fishing. The venue has secured its position as a tourism leader during the 14 months since opening. "The Whitton Malt House is a surprise gem in the middle of surrounding farming land - it's the oasis of the Riverina and we strive to support other local businesses and tourism operators where we can," Ms Williams said. "We encourage visitors to stay longer, immerse themselves in the experiences here and explore the region. Here's to welcoming more visitors in the future."

