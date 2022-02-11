Great lifestyle with river frontage

classifieds,

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Built for the entertainer this property offers extensive entertaining space overlooking the pool and the river. You will be the envy of all your friends with a home like this. Offering approximately 800m2 of Murrumbidgee River frontage. This lifestyle property is sure to impress featuring a large four bedroom, two bathroom brick veneer home with a swimming pool and tennis court. It also offers 35.3 hectares (87.23ac) of land, 28ha* of plantings including - with a lease option, 2.4ha* of hazelnuts (11 Y.O. and yielded 120*kg last year), 26ha* of citrus (Valencias and Navels with 500t* contract to Berri Fruit Juices), pomegranate trees, lemons, mandarins, and avocados. Other features include extensive list of plant and equipment, extensive shedding, cool-room, 3-phase power, electric bore and river pump, 800m* of river frontage, and outdoor BBQ and entertaining area. Located only 91km from North West of Wagga Wagga and 17km southeast of Narrandera.

