Great lifestyle with river frontage
- 187 Dellapool Road, Narrandera
- Price Guide: $1,650,000 - $1,750,000
- AGENCY: QPL Rural Real Estate
- AGENT: Craig Tyrrell
- PHONE: 0473 748 272
- INSPECT TIME: Inspections by Appointment
Built for the entertainer this property offers extensive entertaining space overlooking the pool and the river.
You will be the envy of all your friends with a home like this. Offering approximately 800m2 of Murrumbidgee River frontage.
This lifestyle property is sure to impress featuring a large four bedroom, two bathroom brick veneer home with a swimming pool and tennis court.
It also offers 35.3 hectares (87.23ac) of land, 28ha* of plantings including - with a lease option, 2.4ha* of hazelnuts (11 Y.O. and yielded 120*kg last year), 26ha* of citrus (Valencias and Navels with 500t* contract to Berri Fruit Juices), pomegranate trees, lemons, mandarins, and avocados.
Other features include extensive list of plant and equipment, extensive shedding, cool-room, 3-phase power, electric bore and river pump, 800m* of river frontage, and outdoor BBQ and entertaining area.
Located only 91km from North West of Wagga Wagga and 17km southeast of Narrandera.