WITH wild weather causing swathes of damage across much of NSW, Essential Energy has reminded Leeton shire residents about its in-demand free StormTracker tool. Averaging 6000 views per day during storm season, StormTracker has been a valuable tool, helping the community prepare for extreme weather. Operations manager central, Bronwyn Sigmund, said the aim was to provide a high accuracy, easy to use online tool, to help residents be prepared by tracking storms as they approach. "The StormTracker tool is the most popular page on our website, and is a great way to monitor the weather, and check whether a storm cell is likely to impact your home or business," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "In peak storm season through summer 2021-22, the StormTracker averaged 185,000 views per month. "Over the next few months, we're expecting more frequent and extreme weather events that may lead to power outages. In the last few weeks, we've already seen trees, roofing and even trampolines being blown into powerlines, along with lightning strikes on the network." Storm preparation tips: StormTracker can be found at essentialenergy.com.au/stormtracker. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

