THE Lions Youth of the Year Program for year 2021-22 is still looking for interested Leeton shire students who are willing to participate in the program. Clubs in district N4 must have selected their candidates by March 5. District N4 finals will be held in Leeton on March 19. Lions Youth of the Year for 2020-21 concluded at the Multiple District Convention, which was held in Canberra last May. This is when the state winners attend an interview with a panel of judges, answer two impromptu questions and present a five-minute talk on a topic of their own choice. For the first time the entrant from District N4, Zoe Peters from Bathurst won the national title. Zoe is a student at Denison College Bathurst Campus and was sponsored by Lions Club of Bathurst. The Lions Youth of the Year program is a project of the Lions Clubs of Australia and is designed to encourage student interest in leadership and the qualities required to take on active and constructive role in the community. They also have the opportunity to learn leadership, management and community service skills from groups of professional men and women. The program seeks a high level of academic, leadership, sporting, public speaking and citizenship achievements in its potential winners. From these qualities it hope to provide outstanding role models for young people and an overall increase in confidence of young men and women. As part of the program there are five levels of judging. IN OTHER NEWS: They are club, regional/zone, district, state and then the national final. The winner at each level is required to move onto the next level. It offers an outstanding opportunity for entrants to vie for major prizes. Each state winner will attend an international camp. This camp will be followed by a visit to the national winner's home state and will also receive $500 spending money. The national winner receives $5000 and the national public speaking winner will receive $2500. These prizes will be presented on their 18th birthday. The success of the project relies on the commitment and involvement of the Lions Clubs throughout Australia.

