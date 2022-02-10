news, local-news,

FOR the second consecutive year the Leeton Jockey Club has picked up an extra race meeting. On the back of the Carrathool Races again being cancelled, the Leeton Jockey Club has picked up another date to ensure the racing fraternity can still hit the track. Last year was a similar scenario, but in 2022 officials assessed many other tracks before eventually deciding Leeton's was the pick of the bunch for hosting duties. IN OTHER NEWS: "Racing NSW came out and inspected the track and others right down to the Murray River, but they looked at Leeton and saw we were ready to go," club president Grant Fitzsimon said. "It's something we as a committee discussed years ago ... we've got the facilities there so let's make sure we're on top of things all the time so that when things come up, we're ready to go. "We're all set for a big day of racing." Six races will be held on February 26, with gates opening at 11.30am that day. Vicki Ryan's Riverina Redneck Rally team will be manning the gate and will receive funds as a result for Country Hope. A bar, canteen and TAB will all be up and running, with punters encouraged to dress up for the occasion and head trackside for a summer's day out. "We won't know the fields until the week of, but I would say it will again be very competitive," Fitzsimon said. "It's a non-TAB meeting, but there's still prizemoney of $10,000 on offer for each race. "Hopefully everyone gets out and supports us. I think we've proven we're a great location for these meetings." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/d6b61514-d080-4e48-8327-14c1d9839be5.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg