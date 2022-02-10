news, local-news,

THORPE House has won a thrilling 2022 Parkview Public School swimming championship. Held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre on Tuesday, students hit the water to give their best throughout the day. Hosted in perfect conditions, a hot pool produced some sizzling times as the school's three houses battled it out for supremacy in the water. A tight carnival was secured by a blue blitz in the relays, with Thorpe sweeping all team events to secure the title. Participation and encouragement was the focus of the day, with Parkview's assistant principal Jackson Goman pleased with the efforts put in by students. "The participants produced some excellent performances, with their willingness to have a go the most pleasing aspect of the event," he said. Selected students will represent Parkview at the LNPSSA Championships to be held on February 25. The age championships were keenly contested events with four of the six divisions decided by just two points. The age champions for 2022 were: Junior boys: Tristan Ganderton. Junior girls: Airlie Chilko. 11 years boys: Deklan Boots. 11 years girls: Zeanna Johnstone. IN OTHER NEWS: Senior boys: Xavier Chilko. Senior girls: Josephine Irvin. Final house scores: Thorpe 332 Bradman 200 Freeman 176

