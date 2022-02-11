sport, local-sport,

MILD, fine weather enticed 28 bowlers out of bed early on Thursday morning to grace the Soldiers Club's greens for weekly social bowls. Rink 10 provided the match of the morning with only a count back of winning ends determining the winner. It seemed all over with the Len Clare-skippered side, including lead Darby Munro and second Neil Ditton, leading 13-5 after 11 ends. However, their opposition, led by skipper John Leech, awoke from their slumber. IN OTHER NEWS: Finding their radar, Leech's team of Bill Creber and Neil Condron picked up 10 shots in the next five ends to draw level with four ends to play. The titanic struggle finally came to an end with the score card reading 19-all. A count back was called with Munro, Ditton and Clare being declared the winners. Other winners of the morning were sides skippered by Bob Day, Ken O'Connell, Greg Bowyer and Phil Morris. Resting touches went to Ashley McAliece, Len Eason, Bruce Dale and Ted Butler, while a double was collected by Rob O'Callaghan. The warble went out of a group of Collingwood Magpies supporters, John Breed, Darby Munro and Rob O'Callaghan when it was revealed all three had to contribute to the club's coffers after sending down wrong biases. Social bowls is played on Thursday and Saturday mornings with all newcomers most welcome. Names need to be in by 9am for a 9.30am start. February's handicap consistency singles have been completed with winners being Bruce Dale, Leo Plant, Phil Morris, Greg Caffery and our-much travelled president Neil Ditton. While in the remaining game, Rattles Retallick's handicap looks like getting a boost after he was demolished by Larry Harrison. The consistency singles will be played on the first Tuesday of each month with information and handicaps posted on the information board in the clubhouse.

