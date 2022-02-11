news, local-news,

THE news Australia's international borders will be re-opening to tourists has been met with relief and excitement by the region's visitor services. One of those is Leeton tour operator John Collins, who is the owner/manager of Agricultural Tours Riverina. "Our last international client, a Canadian farmer, left the region on March 9 2020, almost exactly two years ago," Mr Collins said. "Since then there has been a smattering of domestic tourists, but cancelled domestic bookings have outnumbered those that proceeded due to recurrent lockdowns and unpredictable coronavirus hotspots." Mr Collins said the recurrent flare-ups of the virus had caused many tour groups and individuals to cancel tours they had previously committed to. He said the "on-again", "off-again" lockdowns and often ambiguous restrictions caused confusion and reluctance among those who were interested to explore their own states and regions. Agricultural Tours Riverina specializes in technical and educational tours of Australian agriculture and associated environmental themes. In recent weeks the number of inquiries from international tour agencies has increased greatly, but an emerging problem is many individuals in those agencies whose trust and confidence had been built up prior to COVID had lost their jobs during the pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Collins said new relationships now must be forged. "Several of the agencies we had previously done business with have dissolved their Australian operations and it is unclear if or when they might be restored," he said. "We look forward to re-establishing a business showcasing regional agriculture and rural entrepreneurship, and generates more informed views among consumers of its food and fibre products." For more information email riverineagtours@gmail.com or visit www.agriculturaltoursriverina.com.au.

