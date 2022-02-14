sport, local-sport,

Exies Diggers have climbed back into the top four off the back of two great performances from Leeton players in their clash with Exies Eagles. Diggers stand-in skipper Angus Boulton came to the crease when his side needed to rebuild to avoid a repeat of the performance of last week, and he was able to do just that. With his side at 6/74, Boulton put on a 46-run partnership with Meli Ranitu (16) and then a 52-run stand with Dom Gulluzzo (6*) as the Boulton (96) fell just short of a century as Diggers finished their 50 overs on 9/195. Exies Eagles looked to be cruising before Josh Lanham (5/41) rolled through the lower order and saw the Eagles bowled out for 176 and give Diggers a 19-run win. RELATED Meanwhile, in the top of the table clash, Coro took a 20-run win over Hanwood. Af the Cougars won the toss they lost Mathew Axtill (0) early to the bowling of Luke Docherty, Brent Lawrence helped to resurrect the Coro innings alongside Haydn Pascoe. The second wicket pairing were able to put on 58 runs for the second wicket before Lawrence (26) was knocked over by Dean Catanzariti. Pascoe (46) fell 22 runs runs later and there was no other Coro batter who was able to make an impact on the scoreboard as they reached the end of their 40 overs on 6/113. Hanwood's top order, including Corey Graham (1), failed to make an impact and they looked in trouble at 5/43. Luke Docherty (12) and Matt Bradshaw (27) were the only batters from the home side who were able to make an impact on the scoreboard as they were eventually bowled out for 93. The top of the first grade table sees Hanwood remain at the top but their lead has been cut to just six points with a month remaining before finals while Diggers have jumped ahead of Leagues, who had the bye, into fourth.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/2e348701-18dd-4317-a2d0-50a918666844.JPG/r13_627_5983_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg