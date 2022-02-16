sport, local-sport,

With a month remaining before finals, it isn't clear who is the front runner to take out the GDCA first grade premiership. As the results have proven in recent weeks, there isn't much separating the teams out on the field, and it is showing on the table. Heading into the weekend. the top two sides in Hanwood and Coro are separated by just six points, and the Cougars will have the chance to take the top spot back when they take Diggers in the 50-over clash. Both sides will be coming into the clash with confidence, having picked up their first wins in a couple of weeks last weekend, but both sides will know there is room for improvement. Both sides top order has looked a weak point in recent weeks, with Coro's Mathew Axtill struggling in recent weeks with a couple of ducks in succession, but Brent Lawrence was able to find a bit of form in the Cougars win over Hanwood. Meanwhile, Diggers were looking at the prospect of another modest total last weekend before skipper Angus Boulton steadied the ship. RELATED He will be hoping he is able to carry that form into this week's clash against his former club, while Josh Lanham will be looking to back up his five-fa from last weekend but will also be wanting to make more of an impact when called upon with the bat. A win for Diggers would help them break clear of the battle for third with Leagues and Exies Eagles. The Panthers and Eagles will meet in the 40-over clash at Exies No 2, and with only three points separating third from fifth points will be crucial for both sides.

