A renovator's delight in Leeton

House of the week This property is a dream come true for the 'DIY' specialist with plenty of vision to imagine what it could be once restored to its past glory. Featuring a solid brick construction, the unique faade of the home can be brought into the future with a few coats of paint. The 588m2 block is located close to the CBD and is perfect for those looking to downsize. The current interior of the home is liveable and could be brought back to a rentable standard with some minor cosmetic updates. A full renovation could turn this property into one of the finest in the town circle, especially considering the money being spent on neighbouring properties to help transform the street as a whole. The advertised floorplan should help you gauge the foundation you have to work with. With up to four bedroom options, a great size lounge which flows into a formal dining space and a large kitchen, which is well positioned within the home, Leeton Real Estate is confident you will appreciate the potential on offer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/fd279555-8c9d-4c04-8620-3ee4e5147b8b.png/r0_110_5000_2935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg