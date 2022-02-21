news, local-news,

COVID has certainly caused considerable disruptions with family gatherings. We hope everyone stays safe and well. Don't let those other medical issues be put aside at this time for fear of COVID. Most importantly, just ensure your vaccination is up to date, and follow the guidelines to give you the best protection. Our wonderful Heather Whittaker will be sorely missed as we move into 2022. Special thanks to local Ozy Youth Choir Mob under Miranda Tait, with Brook Pearce, who certainly did us proud singing at Heather's funeral at the end of 2021. ANZAC Day and Remembrance Days are wonderful opportunities for schools to be involved in commemoration services. It is so important for our children to learn and to remember the sacrifices of our ancestors and all the Allied forces in the protection of populations from aggression. IN OTHER NEWS: The Australian War Memorial competition through schools, the Simpson Prize Competition, is one way for year 9 and 10 students to participate in a national competition that focuses on the service of Australians in World War I. Winners participate in a three-day program in Canberra and have opportunity to travel to key historical and commemorative sites across Australia. The Australian War Memorial provides a wealth of knowledge for all students, to remember, interpret and understand the Australian experience of operational, and wartime service, and it's enduring impact on Australian society. A wonderful place to visit. The next Sub-banch meeting is on March 2 at 5pm, with auxiliary lunch at 1pm on March 7. All members are reminded subs are also now due. All welcome to come along to the meeting and/or to join us for dinner. The next RSL coffee morning is on March 19 at 10am at The Coffee Tree. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/30895280-e140-442b-b4af-42437c83531e.jpg/r0_159_414_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg